Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.39. 1,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,820. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.