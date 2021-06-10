Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

ROP opened at $450.95 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

