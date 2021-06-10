Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

