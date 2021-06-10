Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.