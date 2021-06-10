Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $848,791.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00018428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $848,791.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00177073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00200330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.01311098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,175.52 or 1.00363643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,796,855 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

