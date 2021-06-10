Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Sector Perform

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $399.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

