Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Sector Perform

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $399.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.