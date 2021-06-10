Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £104.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,329.07.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

