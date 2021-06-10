Royale Finance Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $488,001.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00186731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00198833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.26 or 0.01305664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.21 or 0.99936509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

