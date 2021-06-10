Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $611,521.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00195514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00202316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.62 or 0.01326844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.43 or 0.99722136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

