RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $35,648.54 or 0.98574259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $68.84 million and $654,072.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003669 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,931 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.