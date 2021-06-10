Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.97

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.97 and last traded at C$33.97, with a volume of 142744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.25.

RUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

