Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 75,803 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,746 shares of company stock worth $760,026. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

