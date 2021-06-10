Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

PENN opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.06. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.