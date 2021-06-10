Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at Erste Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
