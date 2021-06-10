Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at Erste Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

