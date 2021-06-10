Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.