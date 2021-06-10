SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.51 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00012350 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $120,943.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 590,087 coins and its circulating supply is 562,945 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

