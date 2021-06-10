SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $127,443.98 and approximately $355.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00028456 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

