SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $11.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,642.51 or 0.99618241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00378773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00460688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.79 or 0.00893877 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00067445 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003789 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.