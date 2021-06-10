Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,954.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. bought 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.