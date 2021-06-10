salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 4.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of salesforce.com worth $1,955,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.79. 15,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

