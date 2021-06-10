salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

