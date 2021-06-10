salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.65. 58,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

