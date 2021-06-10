Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.63.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,576. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.40. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.39 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

