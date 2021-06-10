Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.84

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $17.34. Sasol shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 37,398 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.