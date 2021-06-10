Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 8,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

