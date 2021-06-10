SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,657 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $316.71 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 257.49 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.