Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £2,992.50 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,992.50 ($3,909.72).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,860 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

On Monday, April 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,978 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,978 ($3,890.78).

Schroder British Opportunities stock remained flat at $GBX 104.50 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,394. Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.09.

