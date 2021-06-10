Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.15

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

