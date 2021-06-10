Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Holdings Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Schrödinger worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,977. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $445,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 10,242 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $773,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,423.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 986,831 shares of company stock worth $73,143,546.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

