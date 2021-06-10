Sciencast Management LP Buys 9,602 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 297.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $11,415,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.74. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

