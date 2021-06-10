Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 378,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $384.61 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

