Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Hershey by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 409,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

