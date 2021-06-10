Sciencast Management LP Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 100,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.