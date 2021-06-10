Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $236.67 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

