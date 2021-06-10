Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 176.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.