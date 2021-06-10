Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,621 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

UAL stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

