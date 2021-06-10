Sciencast Management LP Sells 8,966 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $155,056,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

