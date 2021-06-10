Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,463,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $211.89 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $43,017,235 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

