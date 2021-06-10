Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

