Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,309. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

