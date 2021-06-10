Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $185.68 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

