Scotiabank Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

TCL.A traded up C$1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.78. 383,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

