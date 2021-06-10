Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 1.6% Higher

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €66.90 ($78.71) and last traded at €66.64 ($78.40). 174,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.60 ($77.18).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.94 ($84.64).

Get Scout24 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.