ScPrime (SCP) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $771.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,315,287 coins and its circulating supply is 35,631,676 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

