Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $53,630.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

