Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $249,825.56 and $725.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00028333 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002518 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,077,304 coins and its circulating supply is 17,277,304 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars.

