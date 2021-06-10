Seagate Technology (STX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/21/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.30. 25,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Get Seagate Technology Holdings plc alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.