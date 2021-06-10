Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

