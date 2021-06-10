Secret (SCRT) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003814 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $96.74 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00463003 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.01282284 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,472,252 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

