Secure Pad (SEPA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,452.00

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $45,452.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for about $15.04 or 0.00039885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secure Pad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00199307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00202333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.01320268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,651.22 or 0.99874989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,994 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secure Pad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secure Pad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secure Pad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secure Pad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secure Pad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.